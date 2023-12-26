Chicago crime: Man shot multiple times during robbery in Little Village

A man is in critical condition after being shot during a robbery in Little Village early Tuesday.

Around 7:08 a.m., two men were in the 2200 block of South Hamlin Avenue when they were approached by four unknown armed male offenders, police said.

The offenders exited a white-in-color SUV and demanded property from the two men. At that time, one of the victims complied.

The offenders took his property and then one of the offenders began to fire shots in the direction of the victims.

One of the victims, a 37-year-old man, was shot multiple times throughout the body, police said.

The offenders then re-entered the SUV and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The 37-year-old man was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.