Chicago crime: Man shot multiple times on city's SW Side, in critical condition

A shooting on the city's Southwest Side has left a man in critical condition and a suspect on the run.

The incident happened at 10:49 a.m. Friday in the 7000 block of S. Western Avenue.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and the leg, according to Chicago police.

He then took himself to Holy Cross Hospital but was later transported by ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

At last check, he is in critical condition, CPD said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation continues.