Chicago crime: Man shot, seriously injured 31-year-old victim, police say

A 22-year-old Chicago man is facing attempted first-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting and injuring of a 31-year-old victim earlier this week on the Far North Side.

What we know:

Aung Kyaw was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Aung Kyaw

Police said Kyaw allegedly shot and seriously injured the victim in the 2300 block of W. Devon Avenue in West Ridge last Wednesday. He was arrested in the 6300 block of N. Western Avenue at 9:20 p.m., around 40 minutes after the shooting.

Officers recovered a weapon when he was arrested, police said.

What's next:

Kyaw was expected to appear in court on Saturday.