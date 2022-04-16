Chicago crime: Man shot, seriously wounded while standing in West Side alley

A man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning while standing in an alley in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, 39, was in the alley in the 300 block of South Sacramento Boulevard just after 3 a.m. when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.