Chicago crime: Man shot three times in the head while sitting inside vehicle

A man was shot in the head while inside a vehicle in South Shore Monday night.

At about 6:24 p.m., a 20-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Cornell Avenue when he was approached by an unknown offender, who produced a firearm and fired shots at him, police said.

The offender then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained three gunshot wounds to the head and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.