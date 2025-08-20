Chicago crime: Man stabbed during argument on Near North Side, police say

The Brief A 32-year-old man was critically injured in a stabbing on the Near North Side early Wednesday. The stabbing followed an argument between the victim and another man. No arrests have been made; Area Three detectives are investigating.



A 32-year-old man was critically wounded in a stabbing after an argument early Wednesday on the Near North Side, police said.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 3:05 a.m. in the 500 block of North State Street, according to Chicago police.

The man told officers he was arguing with another man when the attacker pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him several times.

The victim took himself to Northwestern Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with multiple puncture wounds to his body, police said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the argument was about.

What's next:

Police said no one is in custody, and Area Three Detectives are investigating.