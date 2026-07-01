Chicago crime overnight: River North, Roseland shootings leave 2 dead; 3 wounded, man stabbed

The Brief Five people were shot, two fatally, in four separate shootings across Chicago overnight. A man was also found critically injured after being stabbed on the North Side. No arrests have been announced.



Two people were killed and three others were wounded in separate shootings across Chicago overnight, and another man was critically injured in a stabbing, according to police.

What we know:

The first shooting happened around 11:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West 76th Street in the city's Gresham neighborhood.

Police said a 24-year-old woman got into an argument with a man she knew. She then got into her car and as she drove away, the man fired shots toward her vehicle. A short time later, she realized she had been grazed in the right shoulder. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Just minutes later, around 11:35 p.m., officers found a 22-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head in the 700 block of East 31st Drive in Bronzeville.

Police said officers gave the man first aid before paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Around 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, officers found a 26-year-old man with stab wounds to his chest and shoulder in the 6200 block of North Oakley Avenue in West Rogers Park. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

About 3:20 a.m., a 30-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were outside in the 500 block of North State Street in River North when they heard gunfire and realized they had been shot.

The 30-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He later died.

The 65-year-old man was shot twice in the foot and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Less than an hour later, around 4 a.m., officers found a man inside a home in the 10700 block of South Langley Avenue in Roseland with gunshot wounds to his body. He died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about possible suspects or what led to the Bronzeville shooting, the West Rogers Park stabbing, the River North shooting and the Roseland shooting.

The identities of the men killed in the River North and Roseland shootings have not been released.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating the shootings and stabbing. No arrests have been announced.