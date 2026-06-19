Chicago crime overnight: Teen killed in South Side shooting; man wounded in West Side drive-by

The Brief A 14-year-old boy died after being shot multiple times Thursday night in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Hours later, a 37-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the West Side. No arrests have been made in either case as detectives continue to investigate.



A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 37-year-old man was wounded in separate overnight shootings on Chicago's South and West sides, according to Chicago police.

Gresham fatal shooting

What we know:

Officers responded about 11:32 p.m. Thursday to the 8000 block of South Carpenter Street in the Gresham neighborhood after receiving a report of a person shot.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Boy, 14, shot and killed in Gresham neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Chicago Fire Department paramedics treated the teen at the scene before transporting him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The boy later died from his injuries, police said.

Austin drive-by shooting

Several hours later, at about 4:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4900 block of West Lake Street in the Austin neighborhood.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Man wounded in Austin drive-by shooting.

Police said a 37-year-old man was standing outside when someone in a vehicle opened fire. The man was struck once in the lower abdomen.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about what led to either shooting, and it remains unclear if the victims were shot randomly or targeted.

The identity of the teen victim has not yet been released.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced in either case. Area detectives are investigating.