Chicago crime: Photos show suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting in Gresham

Chicago police released images of a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

According to police, a 41-year-old was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head around 11:37 p.m. in the 7600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue on June 8.

He was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect is described as an African American man wearing light-colored jeans, white gym shoes and a dark-colored coat.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Area Two Detectives at (312) 747-8271.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com