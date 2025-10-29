Chicago crime: Police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously hurt bicyclist

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chicago Police Department

The Brief A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side. Police said the cyclist was struck around 4:35 p.m. at Damen Avenue and Van Buren Street by a red 2010 Ford Fusion that fled the scene. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or submit an anonymous tip online.



What we know:

The collision happened around 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of Damen Avenue and Van Buren Street, when a red 2010 Ford Fusion with Illinois license plate BN 64959 struck the northbound cyclist and then fled the scene, according to Chicago police.

The bicyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who spots the vehicle or has information about the driver to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number JJ468724.