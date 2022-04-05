Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Rideshare drivers being robbed at gunpoint in Chicago Lawn

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning rideshare drivers of an increase in robbery-related incidents that have occurred so far this month in Chicago Lawn.

In each incident, the offender, or offenders, ordered a car service through an app and during the ride, the offender(s) demanded proceeds from the driver at gunpoint, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following dates and times:

  • 6200 block of South Albany on April 5 at about 12:18 a.m.
  • 2800 block of West 59th Street on April 5 at about 2:10 a.m.

The suspects are described as one to three African Americans, between the ages of 16 and 20.

If you have any information about these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at (312) 747 - 8380.

