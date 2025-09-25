Two men wounded in South Side drive-by shooting, police say
CHICAGO - Two men were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting early Thursday on Chicago’s South Side, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Aberdeen Street in the city’s Washington Heights neighborhood, according to police.
Investigators said a man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was inside a vehicle when someone in a white Chrysler 300 drove up and opened fire. He was shot in the head and taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.
A short time later, an 18-year-old man arrived at Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right side. Police said he is in critical condition.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if the two victims knew each other or were together at the time of the shooting.
What's next:
The white Chrysler 300 fled the area, and no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.