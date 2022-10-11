Chicago crime: Suspect follows 17-year-old boy, fatally shoots him in South Shore

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in South Shore Tuesday morning.

At about 8:38 a.m., an unknown offender was following the teen to the 1900 block of East 79th street, and then opened fire, police said.

The teen was shot multiple times in the body, and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The offender fled, and is not in custody at this time.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

