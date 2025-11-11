Chicago crime: Suspect punched woman multiple times in NW Side store, CPD says

The Brief CPD is looking for a suspect who allegedly punched a woman inside a store back on September. It was unclear why the suspect attacked the woman.



Police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly punched a woman multiple times inside a Northwest Side store back in September.

The incident happened on Sept. 10 at a retail store in the 4700 block of W. Fullerton Avenue in Kelvyn Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Around 11:25 a.m. that day, the suspect walked into the store and punched a 53-year-old woman multiple times in the face, police said.

The suspect then walked toward Fullerton Avenue.

Police described the suspect as an African American male between around 18 and 25 years of age. He wore a black sweater with the words "Just Do It" on the right sleeve, gray pants and white shoes.

Investigators also released surveillance images of the suspect.

Police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly punched a woman multiple times inside a Northwest Side store back in September. (Chicago Police Department)

It was unclear why the suspect attacked the woman.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference number JJ-409087.