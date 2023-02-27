Chicago crime: Teen boy in critical condition after being found shot in the torso, leg

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found on the ground in Grand Crossing with gunshot wounds.

At about 12:15 p.m. Monday, the teen was discovered near Princeton and 71st Street with a gunshot wound in the torso and left leg, police said.

The circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time.

No offender is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.