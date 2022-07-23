Chicago crime: Victims are lured with ads selling motorbikes or ATVs, and are then robbed

Chicago police say robbers are luring victims in West Englewood with promises of a motorbike or ATV for sale.

Police said that last Sunday, victims were targeted twice in the same neighborhood in the same way.

The robberies happened on the

6800 Block of South Ada Street on July 17 at 5 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on July 17 at 1:15 p.m.

Chicago police said in both robberies, the victims were threatened with a gun, and the robbers took their property, then ran off.