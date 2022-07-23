Chicago crime: Victims are lured with ads selling motorbikes or ATVs, and are then robbed
CHICAGO - Chicago police say robbers are luring victims in West Englewood with promises of a motorbike or ATV for sale.
Police said that last Sunday, victims were targeted twice in the same neighborhood in the same way.
The robberies happened on the
- 6800 Block of South Ada Street on July 17 at 5 p.m.
- 6700 Block of South Elizabeth on July 17 at 1:15 p.m.
Chicago police said in both robberies, the victims were threatened with a gun, and the robbers took their property, then ran off.