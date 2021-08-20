Chicago crime: Video shows people running for cover as shots ring out, striking child

Dozens of shell casings were on the ground, along with crime tape surrounding the scene after another child was shot Friday in what authorities are calling more senseless violence.

Sandra Parker was on her way to work when she found her mini van’s windshield cracked. Inside the van was more damage from blazing bullets.

The shooting happened just before noon at the corner of 111th and Vernon Avenue in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Surveillance video shows people desperately running for cover. A boy, age 9, was found lying on the ground after being shot in his arm. A 22-year-old man exiting a corner store was shot in the leg.

Police say two men were inside a gray Dodge Durango when they got out and began firing.

"Thank God I wasn’t in the car. Every time I leave the house, I say Lord please bring me back, the world is so crazy," Parker said.

Alderman Anthony Beale spoke out regarding the continuing senseless violence.

"My commander, my deputy chief — they can’t do the job if they don’t have the resources," he said.

As police work to identify and apprehend the shooters involved, Beale says he doesn’t have enough police resources to fight violent crime. He says nearly 120 officers assigned to his Ward are out on medical leave or have been reassigned.

The 9-year-old wounded in the shooting lost his father a few years ago to a mass shooting that happened not far from where the child was struck Friday.