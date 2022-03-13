Chicago crime: Woman dead, man critically wounded after they were both shot in the face

A woman is dead, and a man seriously wounded after a shooting in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood, police said.

According to police, a man and woman, both 19, were in the 800 block of East 83rd Street, around 4:20 a.m., when they were approached by an unknown offender who entered the location with a gun.

The offender fired shots at the victims, striking both in the face, police said.

The victims were both taken to the University of Chicago Hospital. The woman was pronounced dead, and the man remains in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.