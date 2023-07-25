Chicago crime: Woman found fatally stabbed in kitchen of apartment

A woman was found fatally stabbed in a South Shore apartment Monday night.

At about 9 p.m., a woman was located in the kitchen of a third-floor apartment in the 2400 block of East 74th Place with multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man is in custody in connection to the stabbing. Police believe the incident is possibly domestic in nature.

Area One detectives continue to investigate.