Woman, 26, shot by two men after argument on Southwest Side, police say

The Brief A 26-year-old woman was shot Monday night on the Southwest Side after an argument with two men. The woman was hit in the thigh and grazed in the eye but is in good condition at a hospital. Police say the men were taken into custody; charges are pending.



A woman was shot following an argument with two men Monday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:24 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Artesian Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police said it started with an argument between a 26-year-old woman and two men inside a home. Moments later, the men fired multiple gunshots toward the residence, striking her in the right thigh and grazing her left eye.

She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Officers later placed both men in custody.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the argument was about.

What's next:

Police said charges are pending. Area One detectives are investigating.