Chicago crime: 38-year-old woman shot in the arm during fight, person of interest in custody

By Jenna Carroll
Published  September 1, 2024 4:07pm CDT
CHICAGO - A woman was shot during a fight in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Sunday afternoon. 

At about 2:40 p.m., a 38-year-old woman and an unknown person were arguing in the 400 block of West 61st Place when it turned physical, police said.

The unknown person then produced a firearm and shot the woman. 

She was struck in the arm and taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Police recovered a firearm and a person of interest was taken into custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.