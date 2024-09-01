Chicago crime: 38-year-old woman shot in the arm during fight, person of interest in custody

The Brief A 38-year-old woman was shot in the arm during a physical altercation with an unknown person in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The woman was taken to a hospital and is in fair condition. Police recovered a firearm, and a person of interest was taken into custody. Area One detectives are investigating the incident.



A woman was shot during a fight in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:40 p.m., a 38-year-old woman and an unknown person were arguing in the 400 block of West 61st Place when it turned physical, police said.

The unknown person then produced a firearm and shot the woman.

She was struck in the arm and taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Police recovered a firearm and a person of interest was taken into custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.