Chicago police seek suspect in CTA Green Line robbery

article

Chicago police are seeking to identify a young man suspected of robbing a CTA customer on a Green Line train in South Loop earlier this week.

The robbery happened on Thursday in the first block of East Cermak Road around 7:20 p.m.

Police say a male offender approached the victim from behind and forcibly took their property.

The suspect is approximately 18 years old and is roughly 5-foot-7. He weighs between 140–170 pounds. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hoodie, a black jacket, and black pants.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at (312)-745-4706.