Chicago Cubs welcome Coca-Cola back to Wrigley Field

Coca-Cola will be the official fan refreshment of the Chicago Cubs, the team announced on Tuesday.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling will be the Cubs' new Legacy partner. Coca-Cola was originally sold and advertised at Wrigley Field from 1927-81.

Now fans and visitors can enjoy Coca-Cola products at Gallagher Way beverage stands, at all Sloan Park general concessions during Spring Training starting Feb. 25, and at all Wrigley Field general concessions as of March 30.

"We are proud to welcome Coca-Cola back to Wrigley Field and to begin a new tradition at Sloan Park and Gallagher Way," said Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney. "After being served at Wrigley Field for over 50 years, this long-term partnership reconnects two iconic American brands, providing Cubs fans with an array of great beverage choices."

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling also plans to run retail promotions providing fans with the opportunity to win game tickets, pregame access and on-field experiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Chicago Cubs to bring fans the beverages they know and love," said Pat Witte, Chief Customer Officer – Midwest Region for Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling. "With solid roots in Chicago, we have a long history of serving our brands to the community and are delighted to continue doing so with the Chicago Cubs organization."

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling becomes the 13th Legacy Partner of the Cubs joining Advocate Health Care, American Airlines, Anheuser-Busch, Beam Suntory, DraftKings, Gallagher, Horizon Therapeutics, Marriott, Sloan Valve Company, Toyota, Vienna Beef and Wintrust.