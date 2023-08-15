SUV slams into back of semi-truck on Dan Ryan, driver critically injured: CFD

A person was seriously injured when their vehicle slammed into the back of a semi-truck on a Chicago expressway Tuesday night.

The accident occurred in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The SUV rear-ended the semi-truck, apparently at a high rate of speed. The driver of the truck pulled the driver of the SUV out of their vehicle, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ SUV slams into back of semi-truck on Dan Ryan Expressway | CFD

The person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.