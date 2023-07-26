Chicago man charged in deadly Christmas Eve shooting

article

A man was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Marquette Park on Christmas Eve.

Beranard Washington, 43, of Chicago, was arrested on Monday for the murder of a 41-year-old man, according to police.

The shooting happened around 8:18 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2022 in the 7200 block of South Francisco Avenue.

Washington faces one count of first degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.