Chicago demonstrators rally in solidarity with Iranian protesters

The Brief Dozens of people demonstrated along Michigan Avenue on Sunday morning to show solidarity with the Iranian people amid a violent government crackdown on protests in Iran. Protests in Iran have been ongoing for nearly two weeks over issues including government corruption, inflation, and lack of freedom, with human rights groups reporting more than 500 deaths and widespread communication shutdowns. Members of Chicago’s Iranian community said they are praying for peace, as international tensions grow and U.S. officials consider possible responses while Iranian leaders warn of retaliation if military action occurs.



Chicago showed solidarity with the Iranian people, as dozens of people took part in a demonstration Sunday morning along Michigan Avenue in response to a violent crackdown on protests in Iran.

What we know:

For almost two weeks, protests have been taking place in Iran — with demonstrators speaking out against government corruption, inflation, and a lack of freedom.

Human rights groups say a government crackdown there has killed more than 500 people, and even more are feared dead. The government has also cut off internet access and cut off phone lines.

The Iranian community in Chicago says they are praying for peace.

President Trump has been weighing a number of responses against Iran, including direct military strikes by the U.S. or Israel.

Iranian officials say the parliament speaker says the U.S. Military and Israel would be "legitimate targets" if any military action against them takes place.