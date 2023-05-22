Chicago designer takes 'full responsibility' after botched prom dresses

It's a teenage girl's dream to go to prom and pick out the perfect dress.

Some teens didn't get that chance because their dresses were botched.

Armani wanted a dress with thousands of feathers covering the dress, but that's not what she received on the day of her prom after paying close to $2,000.

Driving with her mother to Humboldt Park for an hour and 30-minute ride from Racine, Wisconsin, her pick-up date was pushed back to the day of prom and ultimately, the designer called someone else to come and fix it.

The designer known as Makeda Designs has a design studio on North Pulaski.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

She has successfully designed prom dresses every year and has for the past 11 years she's been in business.

She told me seven dresses had issues this year, and she's offered full refunds.

The designer also posted a statement on Facebook that read, in part:

"The [past] few weeks have been very challenging due to being overbooked and overwhelmed I have suffered from sleep deprivation and exhaustion. As a result 4 young ladies didn't receive their dresses and a few others experienced dilemmas… I take full responsibility and hold myself accountable for my actions. Resolutions are in place!"