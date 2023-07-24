Woman allegedly stole victim's cell phone at CTA Green Line stop: police

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who is accused of robbing a person at the Green Line Kedzie stop Sunday.

At about 5:30 p.m., the woman allegedly took the victim's cell phone by force at the stop located in the 3200 block of West Lake Street.

Photo from CTA Security Cameras | Bureau of Detectives

Detectives believe the woman is around 18 years old.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact CPD detectives at (312) 745-4706.