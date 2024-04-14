New DMV to open in Chicago's Chinatown

A new Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location is opening in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood on Monday.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias says the new location located at 2250 S. Canal St. will be the first-ever Secretary of State facility on the South Side of the city.

The new location will serve several growing communities, including Chinatown, Pilsen, Bronzeville, Bridgeport and the South Loop.

This location will offer no-appointment, walk-in services. It is also the first Chicago-based "One-Stop-Shop" DMV facility. Giannoulias says this modern-style DMV is more customer-focused, professional and efficient.



Customers can visit the new location to complete the following services at a single counter:

Apply for a REAL ID or a new driver’s license or state ID card.

Renew a driver’s license, state ID or Temporary Visitor Driver’s License (TVDL).

Renew their vehicle registration.

Apply for disability placards.

Join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry.

Register to vote.

Alderwoman for the 11th Ward Nicole Lee, Senator Celina Villanueva, and State Representative Theresa Mah will join Giannoulias for the grand opening at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15.