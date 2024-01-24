Chicago dollar store ordinance faces setback as alderman tables measure amid opposition

A Chicago City Council measure that aims to restrict the locations where new dollar stores can be established in the city is facing a setback.

Proponents of the proposed ordinance contend that it would serve the community's best interests. However, on Wednesday, Alderman Matt O'Shea, the sponsor of the legislation representing the city's 19th Ward, decided to table the measure amid opposition maneuvers.

Despite the temporary delay, aldermen may have the opportunity to cast an up or down vote on the plan during the upcoming council meeting.

The legislation, if enacted, would prevent operators from opening new small box retailers within a mile of other dollar stores they own. Additionally, it would mandate new stores to display placards containing maintenance and emergency information.

Advocates of the proposed ordinance argue that such regulations would encourage operators to enhance store maintenance and mitigate the adverse effects that budget businesses might have on local neighborhoods.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, major operators potentially impacted by the ordinance, issued a statement to FOX 32, saying in part: "it will limit one of the few low-cost, high-value options for essential household goods and force residents to travel further and likely pay higher prices."

Opponents of the ordinance argue that preventing the establishment of new dollar stores could exacerbate challenges for low-income residents in accessing essential goods. Some critics perceive the proposed measure as an overreach by the City Council.