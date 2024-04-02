2 wounded in drive-by shooting in South Shore: Chicago police

Chicago police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two men wounded in South Shore Monday night.

Two 35-year-old men were on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. when someone in a light sedan approached and someone opened fire on them.

Police say the victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where one of the men is in critical condition. The other man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.