Chicago driver with gun hits victim's vehicle, then gets out and shoots him: police

A 38-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side after another driver struck his vehicle and then opened fire, according to police.

Around 3:49 p.m., police say the male victim was heading eastbound on 66th St. when a Ford Fusion that was traveling in the same direction hit his vehicle.

The driver of the Ford then got out of his car with a gun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The offender fled on foot after the shooting, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.