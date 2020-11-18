Chicago driver was high when he fatally hit bicyclist in Lombard hit-and-run: prosecutors

A 25-year-old Austin neighborhood man was allegedly high on drugs and driving 80 mph this weekend when he fatally struck a bicyclist in Lombard and didn’t stop.

Norris Watt allegedly hit the 41-year-old bicyclist about 11 p.m. Sunday near Roosevelt Road and Stewart Avenue, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Police arrived and found Troy Young on his back next to a deformed bicycle in the right lane of Roosevelt, prosecutors said. He died at the scene.

Oak Brook police stopped Watt shortly after and arrested him. Prosecutors said Watt had a combination of alcohol, ecstasy, amphetamine and cannabis in his system at the time of the crash.

A DuPage County judge Wednesday ordered Watt held on $250,000 bail on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and aggravated DUI.

“As I have said many times in the past, this case, like all alleged DUI cases, was 100% avoidable,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement.

Watt is expected to appear in court again Dec. 4.