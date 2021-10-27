Expand / Collapse search

Chicago El Milagro employees will no longer have to work 7 days a week

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
First shift workers at El Milagro were told Wednesday that they will no longer have to work 7-day weeks.

The workers will get Sundays off starting later next month.

Workers have been protesting and demanding better working conditions, and filed complaints with city and state labor offices this week.

One of their complaints included the 7-day work week, which violates state law.