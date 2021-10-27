Chicago El Milagro employees will no longer have to work 7 days a week

First shift workers at El Milagro were told Wednesday that they will no longer have to work 7-day weeks.

The workers will get Sundays off starting later next month.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Workers have been protesting and demanding better working conditions, and filed complaints with city and state labor offices this week.

Advertisement

One of their complaints included the 7-day work week, which violates state law.