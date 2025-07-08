Guns, cash, and weed: Feds dismantle Chicago open-air drug market

The Brief Seven people face federal charges tied to an open-air marijuana market in Englewood. Prosecutors say the group used armed security while selling drugs and storing guns. Investigators seized about 2,000 pounds of marijuana, 81 firearms, and $425,000 in cash.



A drug and firearm investigation focused on Chicago's Englewood neighborhood has led to federal charges against seven people accused of running an armed drug trafficking operation.

What we know:

The seven defendants allegedly conspired to sell marijuana while using armed security to protect their operation in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place.

The investigation, led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Chicago Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, and U.S. Marshals Service, targeted what authorities described as an open-air marijuana market. Federal prosecutors say the group stored drugs, guns, and cash in nearby houses.

Investigators seized about:

2,000 pounds of marijuana.

81 firearms, including five assault-style rifles.

$425,000 in cash.

Jewelry valued around $300,000.

Those charged with federal drug conspiracy include:

Kejuan Bryant, 31, Chicago.

Jamari Goodman, 29, Chicago.

Joseph Albert Heath, 32, Chicago.

Matthew Furdge, 22, Chicago.

Kewann Whitaker, 32, Chicago.

Igor Dze, 44, Miami Beach, Florida.

Khiry Strickland, 34, Lemont, Illinois.

Bryant also faces an individual drug distribution charge and, along with Goodman and Heath, is accused of illegally possessing firearms to support drug trafficking.

Most of the defendants were arrested last week and have appeared in federal court in Chicago.

What we don't know:

Details of the state charges filed against 15 people tied to this investigation.

What's next:

Prosecutors say the drug conspiracy charge carries up to life in prison for Bryant and up to 40 years for Goodman, Furdge, Whitaker, Dze, and Strickland.

The firearm charge against Bryant, Goodman, and Heath carries a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of life in prison.

The individual drug distribution count against Bryant is punishable by up to 20 years.

Big picture view:

The investigation is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide Justice Department initiative targeting violent crime.