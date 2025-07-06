Chicago police seek car involved in South Side hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that caused serious injuries to a 56-year-old pedestrian on the city’s South Side on Saturday.

What we know:

The crash happened in the 6300 block of S. Halsted in Englewood around 2:47 p.m. in Englewood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The suspect car was a gray 2014 Audi Q5, a four-door sedan with the Illinois license plate number EP 16347.

Police are searching for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that caused serious injuries to a 56-year-old pedestrian on the city’s South Side on Saturday. (Chicago Police Department)

It was traveling northbound on Halsted Street at the time of the crash. The car did not stop and fled the scene.

The car may have front-end damage and a newly-replaced windshield.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Mayor Accidents at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and use reference report #JJ322010.