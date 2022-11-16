Chicago exhibit displays art from Ukrainian, Polish children amid war with Russia

The partnership between Ukraine and Poland is on display in Chicago.

It's an exhibit called, "Mom I Don't Want War" at Northeastern Illinois University.

The exhibit showcases art of Ukrainian children depicting the current war with Russia, placed next to art from Polish children during World War II.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The exhibit is on display in the student union on the university's main campus through Friday.

Meanwhile, NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be an intentional attack, and that air defenses in neighboring Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile against a Russian bombardment that savaged the Ukrainian power grid.

"Ukraine’s defense was launching their missiles in various directions and it is highly probable that one of these missiles unfortunately fell on Polish territory," said Polish President Andrzej Duda. "There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, at a meeting of the 30-nation military alliance in Brussels, echoed the preliminary Polish findings, saying: "We have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack."

The initial assessments of Tuesday's deadly missile landing appeared to dial back the likelihood of the strike triggering another major escalation in the nearly 9-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine. If Russia had deliberately targeted Poland, that could have risked drawing NATO into the conflict.

Still, Stoltenberg and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

"This is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility," Stoltenberg said.