Chicago expands indoor dining capacity as COVID cases decline

Restrictions on indoor service at Chicago bars and restaurants were eased Tuesday with Mayor Lori Lightfoot announcing expanded capacity due to the city's progress in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Effective immediately, Chicago businesses will now be allowed to expand to 40 percent capacity or 50 people per room or floor.

"In recent days, we have made incredible progress in the ongoing effort to save lives and defeat this deadly virus," Mayor Lightfoot said in a statement. "I am thrilled that we have made enough headway to cautiously ease more regulations, but I once again want to remind all our businesses and residents that we are not out of the woods yet. Only by committing to what we know works will we be able to continue moving forward carefully and responsibly."

