Man hurt after explosives thrown into food truck on West Side

A 34-year-old man was injured after someone threw an explosive device inside a food truck in Homan Square Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was in the truck in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road at 8:30 p.m. when a man lit and threw the explosives into the truck and fled.

The victim was cut on the left leg, but refused medical attention on scene.

The bomb squad said the device was consistent with fireworks and the scene was safe.

There have been no arrests reported. The incident remains under investigation.