Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves 1 seriously hurt on Near West Side

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Near West Side
CHICAGO - A shooting on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side left one person injured Saturday morning. 

Illinois State Police shut down the westbound lanes of I-290 briefly from Sacramento Avenue to Damen Avenue for an investigation. 

The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. near South Leavitt Street. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

ISP says the investigation remains ongoing and there is no further information at this time.