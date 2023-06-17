Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves 1 seriously hurt on Near West Side

A shooting on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side left one person injured Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police shut down the westbound lanes of I-290 briefly from Sacramento Avenue to Damen Avenue for an investigation.

The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. near South Leavitt Street.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ISP says the investigation remains ongoing and there is no further information at this time.