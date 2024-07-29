Expand / Collapse search

Bishop Ford Expressway shooting leaves 1 wounded: ISP

By Maggie Duly
Published  July 29, 2024 7:14am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - A driver was wounded in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway Monday morning, according to Illinois State Police. 

The incident occurred around 5:14 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Michigan Avenue. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. 

All northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford were closed at the merge with the Dan Ryan due to a police investigation. ISP said the investigation was active and ongoing. 

The lanes were reopened just after 8 a.m. Drivers experienced minor delays as the congestion cleared up. 