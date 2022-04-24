Expand / Collapse search

Chicago expressway shooting: Man, 34, shot while traveling on I-290

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Complaining about heavy traffic along area expressways is the least of Chicagoans concerns. A big worry for many motorists is simply trying to stay alive.

CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man was shot while traveling on I-290 Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred on I-290 westbound at Keeler Avenue.

At about 3:23 a.m., Illinois State Police officers responded to the expressway for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered the passenger of the victim vehicle, a 34-year-old man from Chicago, was struck by gunfire.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle that was traveling westbound on I-290 near Keeler Avenue.

All lanes on I-290 were closed at 4:27 a.m. They reopened at about 5:05 a.m.

The shooting is still under investigation. 

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.