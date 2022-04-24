Chicago expressway shooting: Man, 34, shot while traveling on I-290
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man was shot while traveling on I-290 Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred on I-290 westbound at Keeler Avenue.
At about 3:23 a.m., Illinois State Police officers responded to the expressway for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they discovered the passenger of the victim vehicle, a 34-year-old man from Chicago, was struck by gunfire.
He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a preliminary investigation, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle that was traveling westbound on I-290 near Keeler Avenue.
All lanes on I-290 were closed at 4:27 a.m. They reopened at about 5:05 a.m.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.