Chicago expressway shooting: Man, 34, shot while traveling on I-290

A 34-year-old man was shot while traveling on I-290 Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred on I-290 westbound at Keeler Avenue.

At about 3:23 a.m., Illinois State Police officers responded to the expressway for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered the passenger of the victim vehicle, a 34-year-old man from Chicago, was struck by gunfire.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle that was traveling westbound on I-290 near Keeler Avenue.

All lanes on I-290 were closed at 4:27 a.m. They reopened at about 5:05 a.m.

The shooting is still under investigation.

