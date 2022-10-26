Chicago family files federal civil rights lawsuit after teen shot by city cop

Shot and paralyzed by a Chicago police officer's bullet, a teenager's family continued to demand justice on Wednesday.

In May on the city’s West Side, a 13-year-old boy was believed to have been a passenger in a stolen car. When he got out, he was chased by Chicago Police Officer Noah Ball and shot.

According to the family's lawyers, there have been nearly 8,000 reported events of excessive force used by Chicago police in the last five years - the vast majority against minorities.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The teen’s family says the 13-year-old was unarmed and complied with requests to put his hands up but was still shot in the back.

"There’s an institutional failure on the part of the CPD to adequately train its officers — train its officer on deescalation, train its officer on Constitutional policing, train its officers on foot pursuits and maybe most importantly, to train its officer on implicit bias," said attorney Brian Eldridge of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge.

Attorneys for his family say the 13-year-old is now paralyzed.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is still investigating the shooting of the teenager.