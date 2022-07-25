Chicago family injured in Michigan plane crash

A Chicago family was injured in a small plane crash in southeastern Michigan.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office say the family had just taken off from a community airport north of Detroit when their plane lost power.

The plane reached a height of about 100 feet before crashing near the runway.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The 44-year-old pilot, his 37-year-old wife and their teenaged niece were the only ones aboard.

Their names have not yet been released.