Chicago family living in suburban hotel after stray bullet injures teenage son

A Chicago family is living out of a hotel in a western suburb after stray bullets traveled into their 13-year-old son's bedroom back in June.

Three months later, the trauma is still with the child, and he's too afraid to even sleep in a bed, and it's painful because the bullet is still lodged in his body.

Cayden Thompson now sleeps on the floor of the hotel room's bathroom. He has severe trauma from the shooting that happened on June 2, 2023.

Thompson was in his room in the 7900 block of South Ingleside when two people started shooting at one another outside. Several bullets traveled through a wall, entering his bedroom.

Since then, it's been a long road to recovery. His insurance doesn't cover the rest of his physical therapy needed, and his mother says finding a stable apartment for the amount she can afford has been difficult.

The people responsible for the shooting haven't been tracked down. Chicago police are still investigating.