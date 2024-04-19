Chicago fans brave chilly weather for Maggie Rogers tickets at House of Blues

Despite the chilly Chicago weather, enthusiasm reigned as fans eagerly queued up for Maggie Rogers tickets.

Rogers is set to perform at the House of Blues Friday night, prompting fans to brave the elements and line up in person to secure their tickets, harkening back to the old-fashioned ticket-buying tradition.

Over a thousand bundled-up fans patiently waited in line, armed with snacks and blankets, their dedication stretching from the door on Dearborn Street down Wacker Drive, and around to State Street and back to the House of Blues.

Rogers' decision to offer affordable, in-person box office ticket sales has drawn praise from fans, who were treated to a surprise appearance by the artist herself. Rogers ran the entire length of the line, delighting fans with the chance to meet her.

Despite the wait, attendees agreed it was all worth it.