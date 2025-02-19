Far South Side shooting leaves 3 wounded on sidewalk

The Brief Three people were shot and wounded Tuesday night in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood. A 20-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 44-year-old woman were hospitalized and listed in good condition. Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, but no suspects have been identified.



The backstory:

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 9:10 p.m. in the 300 block of East 116th Street. They found two men, 20 and 24, and a 44-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk, according to CPD.

Both men were shot in the leg and the 20-year-old was also shot in the torso. They were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back. She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

All three victims were listed in good condition.

The circumstances around the shooting were not immediately clear. Police did not specify how many suspects they believe were involved. Area Two detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.