Chicago police seek tips in fatal South Side hit-and-run

The Brief A 31-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run around 4 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened near West 76th Street and South Stewart Avenue in Auburn Gresham. Police are asking for tips as they search for the driver.



A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said the fatal crash happened around 4 a.m. at 399 W. 76th St., in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle, which left the scene.

The hit-and-run crash occurred near the intersection of West 76th Street and South Stewart Avenue. | Google Maps via CPD

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect's vehicle is unknown at this time.

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTIP.com using reference report number JJ359901.