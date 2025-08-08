Chicago police seek tips in fatal South Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday on Chicago’s South Side.
What we know:
Chicago police said the fatal crash happened around 4 a.m. at 399 W. 76th St., in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
The pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle, which left the scene.
The hit-and-run crash occurred near the intersection of West 76th Street and South Stewart Avenue. | Google Maps via CPD
What we don't know:
A description of the suspect's vehicle is unknown at this time.
What's next:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTIP.com using reference report number JJ359901.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.