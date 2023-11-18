Driver dies after crashing into building on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was killed in a single-car crash in West Lawn Friday night, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of South Pulaski at 10:48 p.m. after a silver SUV jumped the curb and struck the front of a commercial building.

An unidentified driver in his 20s was transported to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the crash did not appear to involve any other vehicles and no other injuries were reported.

Area One Detectives are investigating.