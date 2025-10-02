Chicago man on parole arrested after deputies find stolen gun during eviction

article

The Brief A 28-year-old man was arrested after deputies found two guns during a court-ordered eviction at his South Side home. Officers recovered a loaded fully automatic pistol and a stolen AK-47-style rifle. He faces multiple gun charges and was ordered held in Cook County Jail.



A Chicago man is facing gun charges when he was kicked out of his home during a court-ordered eviction.

What we know:

Kentrell Leggitt, 28, was taken into custody on Sept. 24 after Cook County Sheriff's deputies found two guns in his residence in the 7100 block of South Langley Avenue, officials said.

While enforcing the eviction, deputies found a loaded fully automatic pistol near the front door and an AK-47-style rifle that was reported stolen out of South Bend, Indiana in a bedroom, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Leggitt was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. At the time of his arrest, Leggitt was on parole and the subject of two active warrants.

Leggitt was ordered held at Cook County Jail after his initial court appearance on Sept. 25.